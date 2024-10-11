UAE imposes up to Rs 22L fine for offenders under new domestic violence law

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new domestic violence law to enhance victim protection and impose stricter penalties on offenders.

Federal Decree-Law No 13 of 2024 was passed to address various forms of abuse, including financial, psychological, sexual, and physical, while also providing robust victim protection measures.

The law imposes severe penalties for offenders, including fines of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,44,713) and six-month prison sentences, and even harsher penalties for repeat offenders and those involving vulnerable individuals, Khaleej Times reported.

Neglecting to report abuse incidents or filing false reports can result in fines ranging from Dirham 5,000 (Rs 1,14,475) to Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,28,950).

Vulnerable individuals, such as elderly, children, pregnant women, or disabled individuals, will face additional penalties, while repeat offenses within a year are considered aggravating.

The victim can be granted a protection order, valid for up to 30 days and potentially extended for two consecutive, equal-length periods.

Violation of a protection order under this law can result in imprisonment or a fine ranging from Dirham 5,000 to Dirham 10,000. If a violation of a protection order involves violence or coercion, the penalty could be six months in prison and a fine of up to Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,89,503).

The new law mandates the creation of an electronic registry to track all domestic violence cases.

The law calls for the establishment of shelters for victims, including those in Abu Dhabi, offering safe housing, health and psychological services, and immediate refuge.