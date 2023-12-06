UAE: Indian among 3 expats who won Rs 22L each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based three expats from India, Pakistan, and Thailand have won a staggering Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,69,410) in the 157th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Meenakshisundaram, Sayed and Chanikarn— had matched five out of the six winning numbers in the weekly Triple 100 Raffle Draw.

Indian expat

A 55-year-old Meenakshisundaram is an Indian expat and has been living in Dubai for the past 20 years. He works as an account manager.

He intends to use his winnings for his son’s education and charitable causes.

Pakistani expat

A 28-year-old Pakistani valet driver, Sayed, was delighted to see his raffle ID on the live screen.

Sayed, still in shock, plans to share the news with his mother and fulfill his dream of starting a cafeteria business in Pakistan.

Thailand expat

A 45-year-old Chanikarn, who is an American originally from Thailand and living in Dubai, works as a interior designer. She was elated and shocked to discover her win.

She plans to take her mother on a European vacation, but is yet to decide on the rest of her spending.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, December 8 at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirham 35 (Rs 794).