UAE: Indian, Bangladeshi expats wins Rs 8 cr each in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian and Bangladeshi expatriates won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,32,27,500) on Wednesday, August 16, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Ratheesh KR, an Indian national based in Dubai, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 432 after buying the lucky ticket number 2545.

He purchased the ticket on Friday, August 4 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai. He is currently unreachable.

Joining Ratheesh as a fellow millionaire is Foysal Hossain, who is a Bangladeshi citizen living in Sharjah from the past 13 years.

Hossain, who owns a supermarket and a quad bike rental shop, has been buying Dubai Duty Free raffle tickets for two years now.

“What great news! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” Hossain told DDF organizers.

Ratheesh is the 214th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty Free tickets.

Hossain is the second Bangladeshi national to win the grand prize since the launch of the draw.