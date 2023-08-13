UAE: Indian electrician wins Rs 2 lakh in scratch card game

Abu Dhabi: A 38-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate, who earns Dirhams 1800 (Rs 40,653) monthly, won the grand prize of Dirhams 10,000 (Rs 2,25,855) in the latest Dream Island’s scratch card game.

The winner Ramesh Chand— bagged the prize after purchasing a Dirhams 50 ‘Lucky 7’ scratch card at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrival Hall branch.

Chand who hails from Himachal Pradesh, India, works as a electrician at a construction company in Al Ain. He has been living in the UAE from the last 12 years.

Chand was in a state of shock and disbelief, because he was just hearing about his colleague’s win and now, he is part of the winning circle.

When asked what he thinks of the game, he told Dream Island organisers “This scratch card can change everything at any time. Please keep on trying, we never know when luck will favour you.”

He intends to use the winnings in completing his family home which is still under construction back in India.

On Wednesday, August 9, Pukar Maharjan, a Nepalese airline guest officer and regular player, won Dirhams 10,000 in time for his son’s birthday.

About Dream Island

Dream Island is the UAE’s first physical scratch card store and online arcade offering cash prizes.

With each play charged between Dirhams 10 (Rs 225) and Dirhams 50 (Rs 1,129) participants have the chance to win prizes of different sizes – the largest being Dirhams 10 million (Rs 22,58,55,300).

The rules and prizes of different Dream Island games vary, as do the prize amounts.