UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 2 crore in guaranteed Mahzooz draw

To date, Mahzooz has created 52 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th July 2023 7:10 pm IST
UAE: Indian expat take home Rs 2 cr in guaranteed Mahzooz draw
Photo: Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs. 2,23,45,570) in the 137th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Aijaz Wasi Ansari — matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on July 15.

Till date, Mahzooz has created 52 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

In its 137th edition, the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million went unclaimed.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 44,69,11,400) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.

