Mahzooz draw: 67-yr-old British expat becomes 51st guaranteed millionaire

Stares, who has been a resident of Dubai from the past 32 years and works as a project manager in a private consultancy firm.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 9:54 pm IST
Dubai: 67-yr-old British expat becomes 51st guaranteed millionaire in Mahzooz draw
67-year-old British expat Timothy James Stares (Photo: Mahzooz draw)

Abu Dhabi: A 67-year-old Dubai-based British expat expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,51,745) in the 136th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Timothy James Stares— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on July 8.

He was introduced to Mahzooz in May by his friends, actively participate in weekly draw.

“I still cannot believe it. Am I really the latest millionaire? My family and my wife particularly still do not believe that my bank account grew by a Dirham 1 million overnight,” Stares told Khaleej Times.

To date, Mahzooz has created 51 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

In the same draw, 1,088 other participants took home 467,000 in prize money between the second and third prizes.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,71,39,477) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.

