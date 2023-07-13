Charlie Puth set to perform in Abu Dhabi; Check dates, tickets & more

Abu Dhabi: For the first time ever, Grammy-nominated musical sensation Charlie Puth is set to perform live in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi on October 1.

The American singer-songwriter will present his ‘Charlie’ Live Experience at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Fans will get a chance to hear all their favourite songs while experiencing the music in a whole new way.

Tickets will go on sale on July 14 at 12 pm on Live Nation website.

Who is Charlie Puth?

Puth, who rose to fame after his track See You Again, has solidified his position as one of the most talented hitmakers and sought-after collaborators in the industry.

The thirty-one-year-old is best known for his chart-topping music, and most recently his work with K-Pop stars Jimin, Jvke, and Muni Long for the latest in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Fast X.”

To date, he has received eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2018, Puth released his critically acclaimed and Grammy-winning album Voicenotes, which was certified RIAA Gold within just four days of release and has garnered more than 2.7 billion songs worldwide.