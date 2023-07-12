Flydubai flights between UAE, north India unaffected by heavy rains

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based airline, flydubai’s flights to and from several states in north India were unaffected by heavy rainfall since Saturday, June 8, local media reported.

“Our flights are operating on schedule,” a spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier told Khaleej Times on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain has been pounding northern parts of the country and has led to landslides, damaging houses, bridges and claiming several lives in the past three days.

As per multiple media reports, several low-lying areas in Punjab and Haryana were flooded after heavy rains, prompting authorities to mobilize in the worst affected areas. Heavy rains have caused traffic jams and flight delays on highways in the two states.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall is expected in the next couple of days for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its surrounding areas.

