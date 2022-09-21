UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 2 cr lottery after sending home Rs 50,000

Abu Dhabi: An United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate won a grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,17,61,410) in Al Ansari Exchange’s annual summer promotion.

The winner Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt becomes the ninth millionaire of its annual summer promotion.

He became eligible for the draw after sending 2,327 Dirham (Rs 50,641) through one of Al Ansari exchange branches.

Apart from India’s Sajjad Ali Butt, many others have won the lucky draw. Sabir Ali, a resident of Yemen, received a gleaming new Mercedes Benz. Kesar Hum Bahadur Karki, a Nepalese resident and Junaid Ahmed Sajjad Zaheer Zoya, a citizen of Pakistan, won half a kilo of gold in the form of a lottery.

Other winners

Al Ansari Exchange also gave away 12 iPhone 13 smartphones during the campaign’s weekly draw, along with a cash prize of 95,000 Dirhams (Rs 20,67,025) for eight selected customers.

The eight lucky winners came from six different nations, which may not seem surprising given the diversity of customers Al Ansari Exchange work with regularly.

The eight expat winners were

Mohamed Abdalla Ali Mohamed Al Ali (UAE)

Feroz Adakkaparambil Aboobakker (India)

Oualid Hdidou (Morocco)

Veronica Alo Delator (Philippines)

Muhammad Tayyab Majeed Abdul Majeed (Pakistan)

Charif Rabah (Palestine)

Irene Miramis Ducanes (Philippines)

Navas Murikkincheri Kandy (India)

The lucky draw was conducted in the presence of senior officials from Dubai Economy and Tourism, Al Ansari Exchange and members of the media. The event was live streamed through the company’s social media platform.

Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2022 ran from June 1 to August 31. The draw was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange app, digital channels, as well as through any of the company’s more than 220 branches.