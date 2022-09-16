UAE: 28-yr-old Indian accountant wins Rs 21.73 lakh in Mahzooz Draw

Abu Dhabi: A 28-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian accountant has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,73,078) in the 93rd Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Mohammed Shuhaib Abdullakunhi— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, September 10.

Mohammed Shuhaib Abdullakunhi works as an accountant and he has been living in the UAE for the past three years.

Mohammed, who is still in a state of bewilderment, told Mahzooz draw, “I had come to the UAE in 2019, the land of dreams, on a visit and I ended up becoming a UAE resident three years later with a job that drastically changed my life… I’m pleased to say that this win will significantly improve my life.”

He plans to explore the world with the remaining funds after investing an amount for his family.

30-year-old Nadia Massri Syrian HR professional and 30 -year-old Sameer from Nepal also won 100,000 Dirhams in the 93rd weekly raffle draw.

Up until now, Mahzooz has created 27 multi-millionaires in just a span of two years.

To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,72,89,672) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, September 17 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both-the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.