UAE-based Indians take home over Rs 21L each in latest Mahzooz draw

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 10th September 2022 5:22 pm IST
UAE-based 2 Indians take home over Rs 21L each in latest Mahzooz draw
The winner of the draw Binu Verghese and Jinesh Kuzhuppullyparambil Subramanian

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,68,617) in the 92nd Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Binu Verghese and Jinesh Kuzhuppullyparambil Subramanian— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, September 3.

41-year-old Binu Varghese works as a supply chain executive and has been living in UAE for the past 14 years.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE: 2 Indian expats take home over Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

Upon learning of his win, Binu expresses to Khaleej Times, “I can’t believe my luck. While I haven’t made any concrete decisions about what to do with the prize money yet, I’m sure I’ll make good investments for my family and give them a comfortable life.”

40-year-old Jinesh Kuzhuppullyparambil Subramanian, who works as a company driver, has been living in Dubai for 17 years.

Also Read
Dubai: 2 UAE-based Indians bags Rs 21.75 lakhs in lottery

Jinesh has been participating in the Mahzooz draw since 2020 and was delighted to win the draw.

Mohammed Amir Islam from the United Kingdom also won Dirhams 100,000 in the 92nd weekly raffle draw.

However, 40 winners won Dirhams 1,000,000 (Rs 2,16,86,177). However, the top prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 21,68,61,772) went unclaimed.

Also Read
UAE: 42-yr-old Indian from Bangalore takes home 1kg of gold

Up until now, Mahzooz has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years.

To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes.

Also Read
UAE: 44-yr-old Indian manual labourer wins over Rs 21L lottery

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,68,61,772) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, September 10 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button