UAE: 42-yr-old Indian from Bangalore takes home 1kg of gold

Abu Dhabi: A 42-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won 1 kg of gold during the Golden Summer promotion draw by Mahzooz.

The winner of the draw, Mohammed hails from Bangalore, India. He has been living in the UAE for the past five years.

Mohammed works as a Human Resources Administrator in Abu Dhabi since 2017.

“To be honest, I thought I was dreaming up to the point when I received the gold. I am still trying to process the big gain and have not even informed my family members about this win yet. I am confident that this will enable me to support my family back home and secure the future for my two girls. I am grateful to Mahzooz for this win,” Mohammed told Gulf News.

Apart from one kilogram of gold, the 87th weekly raffle also saw two other Indian expats – Vinu and Maniraj – and Filipino national Joanne won Dirham 100,000 (Rs 21,59,501) each.

Mahzooz has announced that another participant will be able to win another kilogram of gold on September 3, as the Golden Summer promotion is extended throughout the entire month of August.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,75,85,716) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, August 6 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.