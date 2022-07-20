44-year-old Indian expat takes home Rs 21L in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 44-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,77,529) in the 85th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Ramamoorthy Vannimuthu— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, July 16.

Ramamoorthy hails from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and is a father of two, an employee at a legal firm. He has been living in the UAE for more than 20 years now.

“I was happy to learn of my big win and I cannot express my gratitude to Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough. I intended to retire this year and return to my hometown. My desire to launch a business back in my country is now a reality — thanks to Mahzooz,” Ramamoorthy told Gulf News.

Two other expats from the Philippines and United Kingdom also won 100,000 Dirham each in the weekly Raffle Draw.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,57,91,158) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, July 23 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.