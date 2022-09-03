UAE: 2 Indian expats take home over Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 21,70,220) in the 91st Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winners of the draw Kader Sarbhudeen Kabebulla and Ashith Sasidharan Kunnummal— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, August 27.

28-year-old Kader, has been living and working in Abu Dhabi for seven years.

Upon learning of his win, a thrilled Kader expressed to Mahzooz draw, “I am overjoyed. This time, I truly believe that life has finally smiled at me. Every time I manage to make a small saving, whether, from my salary or the tips I get at my job, I immediately buy a Mahzooz ticket in the hope that my dreams will be fulfilled. Now I can surely say they are.”

Kader plans to use his big win to settle his financial debts and make investments in the UAE.

30-year-old Ashith, works as an engineer and has been living in the UAE for the past nine years. With this money, he is planning to explore some investment opportunities in the country.

Abner from Nigeria also won Dirham 100,000 in the weekly raffle draw.

However, 73 winners won Dirhams 1,000,000 (Rs 2,17,02,200) and walked away with Dirhams 13,698 each in the 91st Mahzooz weekly draw.

Up until now, Mahzooz has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years.

To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,66,05,362) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, September 3 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.

