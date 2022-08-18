UAE: Indian and Filipino expats share over Rs 21 crore lottery

Abu Dhabi: For the first time in Mahzooz’s history, two winners— an Indian and a Filipino took the first prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,68,71,592), and each took home 5 million Dirhams (Rs 10,84,43,959) in the 88th Weekly Draw on Saturday.

The winners of the draw — Shanavaz from India, and Nelson from the Philippines scooped up the prize after matching all five numbers (7,9,17,19,21).

41-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate Shanavaz, who hails from Trivandrum in the Indian state of Kerala, works for a rent-a-car company in Al Quoz, Dubai. He has been living in UAE for 14 years.

For the first time in Mahzooz’s history, two winners shared the top prize of AED 10,000,000. Congratulations to Nelson & Shanavas for winning AED 5,000,000 each! Visit https://t.co/1cNLERv9M1 now and participate in the upcoming draw to be one among the lucky winners.

*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/LC4zECKLdZ — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) August 17, 2022

Upon winning, Shanavaz would like to continue working in the UAE because the country has given him the ability to dream, and by winning the Mahzooz, his dreams can be fulfilled.

“I will initially use the winning money to pay off my loan and other liabilities in the UAE and also for property maintenance. I’d prefer to invest in the UAE than India,” Shanavaz told The National News.

Also Read UAE: 3 Indian expats take home Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

The other winner, is 44-year-old Nelson from the Philippines works as a machine operator for a wet wipes company in the UAE.

Nelson started participating in Mahzooz in June 2021, but he didn’t expect to win so quickly. He is glad to have won with Mahzooz, and wishes to use this money to build a dream house for his family back home.

To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,66,05,362) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, August 20 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.