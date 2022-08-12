UAE: 3 Indian expats take home Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,66,249) in the 88th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winners of the draw Binu Gopalakrishnan, Sathish Kumar Palli and Mohamed Taher Nakash— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, August 6.

46-year-old Binu Gopalakrishnan has been living in the UAE for the past 16 years and he has been taking part in the weekly draw once or twice a month after learning about Mahzooz through his colleagues.

“I do not even know how to express my gratitude for this unexpected prize. This is the first time in my life that I have ever won anything. My colleagues introduced me to Mahzooz, and I’d like to thank them for that,” Binu told Khaleej Times.

31-year-old Sathish Kumar Palli, who works as an administrative assistant for a private company and has been in the UAE for 11 years, was shocked when his boss told him he had won. He has not yet decided what he will do with his money because he is still accepting the fact that he won.

37-year-old Mohamed Taher Nakash, who has been living in UAE for 12 years. He plans to pay off his financial obligations and save some money for his family in the future.

Big win

Meanwhile, Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, said the top prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,66,05,362)was shared equally by two winners from India and the Philippines after they got five out of five winning numbers (7-9-17-19-21). “Details will soon be announced after the completion of all necessary paperwork and verification process,” Ewings said in a statement on Thursday.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,66,05,362) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, August 13 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.

To this date, Mahzooz has awarded more than 260 million Dirhams to more than 183,000 winners representing 183 countries and created 27 millionaires in the two-year period since its inception.