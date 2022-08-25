Dubai: 2 UAE-based Indians bags Rs 21.75 lakhs in lottery

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,75,276) in the 90th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The two winners David and Robbert— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, August 20.

39-year-old David, who works as an information technology manager for a UAE bank. He has been living in the UAE for past six years and has been taking part in the weekly draw since 2021.

“I am ecstatic. This victory has convinced me and my family that Mahzooz fulfils one’s dreams,” David told Khaleej Times.

David admits that he has yet to think of relevant investment plans to improve his family’s life.

55-year-old Robert, works as a financial advisor for a private company in Dubai and has been living in the UAE from past 20 years.

Robert is thrilled with his victory. Although victory will protect his family future, he have not yet planned investment strategies.

While the top prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 21,75,28,200) did not get scooped, 15 winners shared the second prize of 1,000,000 (Rs 2,17,52,820) Dirham grabbing 66,666 Dirham (Rs 14,50,171) each.

Up until now, Mahzooz has created 27 multi-millionaires in just two years.

To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,66,05,362) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, August 27 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.