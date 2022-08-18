UAE: Indian expats won Rs 3.3 Crores big ticket for July

Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expatriates won 1,400,000 million Dirham (Rs 3,03,84,135) in weekly draws and a summer bonanza cash giveaway held in the month of July by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

While one Summer Bonanza winner took home 500,000 Dirham (Rs 1,08,47,467), three other weekly draw winners won 300,000 Dirham (Rs 65,08,480) each.

Indian expat win over Rs 1 crore after trying for 15 years

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 500,000 Dirham (Rs 1,08,47,467) in the first-ever cash bonanza giveaway winner from Big Ticket.

The winner of the draw Colin D’Souza—bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 287001 was picked in the lucky draw after trying his luck for the past 15 years.

Colin D’Souza, works as a senior accountant in Abu Dhabi. He began purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets after getting a job and starting his career in UAE. The call announcing his victory as the weekly winner came as a blessing to him and his family.

Colin seeks to invest his winnings in the future education of his children.

Three Indian expats win Rs 65.8 lakh each

In the weekly Big Ticket Draw held in July, three Indian expatriates won 300,000 Dirham (Rs 65,08,480) each.

Noushad Kutty, an Indian expat based in Qatar, has won 300,000 Dirham (Rs 65,08,480) in the first week of July. Kutty works as a technician at a trading and services company. He was thrilled to learn that he had won and was looking forward to making good use of the windfall.

Damisetti Rama Kiran Kumar was the second weekly draw winner. He has been residing in the Abu Dhabi for the past three years. He has been participating with a group of ten friends to buy Big Ticket raffle tickets every month for the past couple of years.

Kumar was delighted to win. He plans to spend his share of the winnings on his family back home.

Fayas Padinharayil, an Indian expat based in Sharjah for the past seven years, won 300,000 Dirham (Rs 65,08,480) in the third weekly draw in July.

Padinharayil, who works as a sales representative in Ajman. He will be splitting the winning amount evenly to settle pending payments.