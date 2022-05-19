UAE: Kerala man, his wheelchair-bound friend win Rs 1.5 Cr lottery

Abu Dhabi: A 37-year-old Abu Dhabi based Indian has won the grand prize of 500,000 Dirhams (Rs 1,05,77,424) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Wednesday, May 18.

The winner of the draw Diyona Anna Binu, hailing from Kerala has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 069002 was picked in the lucky draw. He has been trying his luck from past 2 years.

Binu purchased the ticket along with wheelchair-bound ailing friend Shafeer Panichayil.

Binu plans to use his winnings to open more fruit and vegetable shops in the UAE.

“It has been my goal to win the grand prize for the past two years, but I am very happy to win the weekly drawing, I plan to use this money to open a few more vegetable shops around the UAE and to expand my business,” Binu told Big Ticket representatives.

40-year-old Shafeer is grateful for his win while facing a financial crisis but plans to resume his business in partnership with his friend.

“I am bound in a wheelchair but can manage my daily affairs independently. Now, I plan to relaunch the vegetable business with Binu. Let’s see how things go. I have finally got some hope in my life,” Khaleej Times quoted Shafeer.