Qatar-based Kerala man wins lottery worth Rs 65L in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Doha: A Qatar-based Kerala man won the grand prize of Dirhams 300,000 (Rs 65,14,12) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Saturday, September 8.

The winner of the draw Rakesh Sasidharan bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 014427 was picked in the lucky draw.

Rakesh has been living in Qatar for the past several years and works in the retail industry.

Rakesh purchased the ticket along with some of his colleagues and friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among them.

When Big Ticket representatives contacted him, he was thrilled and shared that he would look to invest all of his winnings in his daughter’s education in the future.

Rakesh still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on October 3.

