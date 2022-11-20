UAE: Indian expat woman wins Rs 22 lakh in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 43-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate woman won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,19,443) in the 102nd Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Mary Lamina Alexander— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Mary Lamina Alexander, who works as a accountant, has been living in the UAE since she was 13-year-old.

According to Mahzooz, Mary will dedicate a portion of her award money to her daughter’s higher education and give some to charities. She also wants to give her friends a special meal to celebrate her victory.

Other winners

The 102nd weekly draw also saw two participants winning 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,19,443). They were Eleuterio Jr. Benolirao Navia from Philippines, and Jennifer Tugot Daclan from Philippines.

Fantastic Friday Epic Draw

Meanwhile, Mahzooz has introduced its epic Super Friday draws, apart from the existing Super Saturday draws. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to pick just 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win 10 million Dirham.

Super Saturday Grand Draw

The Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 22,19,44,314).

Participants can enter by registering on the app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for 35 Dirham (Rs 776) to join both draws.