UAE: Indian expats can now use Swiggy to order food, gifts for loved ones

Indian expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates UAE can use the Swiggy application (app) and order food and gifts for their loved ones back in India. This feature known as the International Logins was recently announced by the CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, Rohit Kapoor as the latest booster to its portfolio.

Key features of international logins

Global Access: The new features allow Indian expatriates in the UAE and users from 26 countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar the United States of America, Canada, and Australia to log into the Swiggy app using their international phone numbers.

This allows them to order food, and groceries and even book restaurant tables for families and friends back home in India.

Payment Options: Customers can make payments using international credit cards or through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the transactions are completely smooth without any extra charges to the customer.

User-Friendly Experience: The process is quite clear and residents only need to download the app, enter UAE registered mobile number for login and can start placing orders immediately.will be ready to place an order.

This initiative is very useful for 3.9 million Indians living in the UAE, it helps to make a surprise with a food delivery or a gift.

Significance of the feature

This launch is well timed especially now that families usually want to get together during the holiday season.

Focusing on the environment of the festive season, Rohit Kapoor underlined the importance of regional food and gifts during family celebrations. The International Logins were created in order to meet the users’ needs for staying connected with their families back home while they are living abroad.

“We deliver to almost 700 cities across India. People from here [in the UAE] can place orders for delivery,” Kapoor told Gulf News adding that “This service has been live for a month now.”

To improve this service, Swiggy has plans to launch a new format of gifting primarily for gearing up the celebration of festivals along with making dinner bookings easy.



