UAE: Indian expats warned against social media job scams

Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been warned about social media job scams.y and cyber frauds..

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory following several instances of Indian nationals falling victim to social media job scams and other cybercrimes.

🔔BEWARE of social media job scams & cyber frauds!



There have been a number of cases of Indian nationals falling victim to social media job scams & other cyber crimes.



We urge everyone to Stay Alert! Stay Vigilant! pic.twitter.com/jaobiWKN8H — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) November 12, 2024

“Stay vigilant and informed to avoid falling prey to scams disguised as legitimate job opportunities. Remember, scams can target anyone knowledge and caution are your best defences,” it added.

The embassy also listed common social media job scams to be wary of and safety precautions to take.

Social media job scams

Initial payments can be deceptive

Many ads promise easy money for simple tasks.

You might receive a small initial payment to lure you in.

Hidden costs and fees

Scammers often require upfront payments or investments.

They may take large sums from you after the initial payment.

Also Read UAE: Ras Al Khaimah launches Golden Visa programme for educators

Warning signs to look out for

Offers that sound too good to be true.

Requests for personal information or payment upfront.

Lack of transparency about the company or job details.

Protect yourself

Research the company before engaging.

Never share your personal information with unknown people/websites.

Trust your instincts – if it feels off, it probably is.

Report suspicious ads to the concerned platforms.

You can also report such matters through the app of Ministry of Interior (MoI) or your nearest police station as well.

Common social media scams

Phishing scams

Fraudulent messages asking for personal information or login credentials.

Often disguised as official alerts or account verifications.

Investment scams

Promises of high returns on investments with minimal risk.

Use of fake testimonials and fabricated success stories to lure victims.

Fake giveaways and contests

Posts claiming you’ve won a prize, requiring personal info to claim.

Often lead to requests for payment or sharing sensitive data.

Impersonation scams

Fake accounts posing as friends, celebrities, or companies.

Attempts to solicit money or sensitive information.

Job scams

Offers of easy jobs with high pay, often requiring upfront fees.

Promises of remote work that lead to financial loss.

Social engineering

Manipulative tactics to gain trust and extract personal information.

Can occur through direct messages or comments.

Tips to stay safe