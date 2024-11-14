UAE: Ras Al Khaimah launches Golden Visa programme for educators

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) on Thursday, November 14, launched a Golden Visa programme for educators in both public and private schools throughout the emirate.

The programme allows qualified professionals to become self-sponsored by obtaining long-term residency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), meeting specific criteria.

The Ras Al Khaimah golden visa program is open to two primary categories of educators:

School leaders: This includes principals, vice principals, and school directors.

Teachers: This includes all qualified educators currently employed in public and private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

The regulatory authority plans to streamline the application process for visas, requiring applicants to have at least three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This initiative recognises the critical role that educators play in improving the quality of education for all students in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Dr. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK board member.

Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance.

Once all necessary documents are submitted, RAK DOK will review and send a confirmation of eligibility to the educator to visit the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) for Golden visa processing.