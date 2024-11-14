Watch: Two Indian groups win Rs 8 cr each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Two groups of Indian expatriates won an astounding one million dollars (Rs 8,44,15,350) each in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw.

On Wednesday, November 13, DDF conducted the Millennium Millionaire draw and Finest Surprise draw at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

First group

A 55-year-old Thomas Parado, an Indian national from Goa based in Dubai, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 479 with ticket number 2762, which he purchased on October 28.

Parado, an accountant for a management company, has been a resident of Dubai for 20 years now and has been participating in DDF promotions for the past 10 years.

He shared the cost of the ticket with his four family members and colleagues.

With the winning amount, Parado plans to clear debts, save for children’s education, and make religious donations.

Second group

A 45-year-old Liv Ashby, an Indian national from Kerala based in Dubai, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 480 with ticket number 1841, which he purchased online on October 25.

Ashby, an electrical engineer for Dubai Airports, has been living in Dubai since 2005 and has been a regular participant in the promotion for two years now. He shared the ticket cost with his two other friends.

“It’s unbelievable! But I’m so thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this win, it will definitely change our lives for the better,” he said.

Parado and Arikkoth are the 235th and 236th Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty Free tickets.

Other winners of the latest DDF draw

Anupam Sharma, a 55-year-old Indian national from Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, won a luxury vehicle with ticket number 301 in Finest Surprise Series 1897, purchased online on October 25.

Jaseema Mariyam, a 39-year-old Indian national from Sharjah, won a Finest Surprise Series 602 motorbike ticket number 757 on October 27 at Terminal 1 Arrivals shop.