UAE investing a lot in India, strong relationship between two countries: Yusuff Ali

Abu Dhabi: Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of LuLu group Yusuff Ali has said United Arab Emirates (UAE) is investing a lot in India and there is a strong relationship between the two countries.

“Both countries and their relations are growing day by day. UAE imports a lot of products from India…UAE exports petroleum products and petroleum by-products to India. So the relationship is very strong and UAE is investing a lot in India…” the LuLu group chairman said while speaking on UAE-India trade.

He further said: “The relationship between India and UAE is coming closer and closer nowadays. The visit of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan three times to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE so many times and their personal relationship, plus the bilateral, commercial, and investment are growing.”

Also Read India, UAE sign RuPay domestic card scheme agreement

At the meeting with top business leaders from India and UAE hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Yusuff Ali said that India under the “dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considered an emerging power and one of the strongest economies in the world.

He said that the common focus of UAE and India is peace, stability and economic progress. He said that 3.54 million Indians form an integral part of the development of the UAE’s economy.

“Today, the common focus of both UAE and India is peace, stability, and economic progress. UAE under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is dynamic and one of the most advanced nations in the world. On the other hand, India under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi is considered as an emerging power and one of the strongest economies in the world,” Yusuff Ali said.

“More than 3.54 million Indians form an integral part of the growth and development of UAE’s economy and society. Indians are also earning their present better with that most dignity and respect here,” he added.

He said that India and the UAE will continue to move forward with greater cooperation. He called Abu Dhabi a safe and secure place to work and live and an incubator for talents, innovators and entrepreneurs.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)