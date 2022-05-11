UAE jobs: Emirates, flydubai are hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airlines— Emirates and flydubai are hiring in full swing, as air travel demand improved with a pick-up in economic activity.

With the reopening of the aviation sector, Emirates and flydubai significantly opened staffing across various levels from cabin crew to other team members.

“We’ve been moving with our training facility at maximum capacity now…bringing people to be trained and certified. I would say this has reached over 80 percent,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman-chief executive of Emirates Airline & Group, during a roundtable discussion held on the sidelines of the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Here are some of the jobs and the requirements listed by Emirates and flydubai on their website

flydubai

Officer – Credit Risk Finance

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Finance (or equivalent)

: Bachelor’s Degree in Finance (or equivalent) Experience : 2 years

: 2 years How to apply: Click here

Click here Last date to apply: May 14

Revenue Management Officer

Qualification : University Degree or equivalent

: University Degree or equivalent Experience : Prior experience preferred but not mandatory; Interest in airline revenue management is a must; Interest or experience in business, economics, and/or math is advantageous.

: Prior experience preferred but not mandatory; Interest in airline revenue management is a must; Interest or experience in business, economics, and/or math is advantageous. How to apply : Click here

: Click here Last date to apply: May 19

Workshop Cleaning Operative (Wheels & Brakes)

Qualification : Ability to Speak and understand English Language, both oral and written

: Ability to Speak and understand English Language, both oral and written Experience : Previous Technical Cleaning Experience Preferred

: Previous Technical Cleaning Experience Preferred How to apply : Click here

: Click here Last date to apply: May 18

Senior Supervisor – Wheel Bay Workshop

Qualification : High School Diploma (or equivalent)

: High School Diploma (or equivalent) Experience : 6-8 years

: 6-8 years How to apply : Click here

: Click here Last date to apply: May 24

Emirates airline

Operations Efficiency Controller

Qualification : Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent)

: Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent) Experience : Passenger Handling 5+ Years

: Passenger Handling 5+ Years How to apply: Click here

Click here Last date to apply: May 13

UX Design Manager

Qualification : Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent)

: Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent) Experience : Minimum of 5 years of digital design experience for web and/or mobile in a consumer brand

: Minimum of 5 years of digital design experience for web and/or mobile in a consumer brand How to apply: Click here

Click here Last date to apply: May 22

Cabin Crew Opportunities

Qualification : Minimum qualification is high school graduate (Grade 12)

: Minimum qualification is high school graduate (Grade 12) Experience : You need to be fluent in written and spoken English (the ability to speak another language is an advantage)

: You need to be fluent in written and spoken English (the ability to speak another language is an advantage) How to apply: Click here

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on flydubai and the Emirates website.