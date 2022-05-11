UAE jobs: Emirates, flydubai are hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airlines— Emirates and flydubai are hiring in full swing, as air travel demand improved with a pick-up in economic activity.
With the reopening of the aviation sector, Emirates and flydubai significantly opened staffing across various levels from cabin crew to other team members.
“We’ve been moving with our training facility at maximum capacity now…bringing people to be trained and certified. I would say this has reached over 80 percent,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman-chief executive of Emirates Airline & Group, during a roundtable discussion held on the sidelines of the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM).
Here are some of the jobs and the requirements listed by Emirates and flydubai on their website
flydubai
Officer – Credit Risk Finance
- Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Finance (or equivalent)
- Experience: 2 years
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 14
Revenue Management Officer
- Qualification: University Degree or equivalent
- Experience: Prior experience preferred but not mandatory; Interest in airline revenue management is a must; Interest or experience in business, economics, and/or math is advantageous.
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 19
Workshop Cleaning Operative (Wheels & Brakes)
- Qualification: Ability to Speak and understand English Language, both oral and written
- Experience: Previous Technical Cleaning Experience Preferred
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 18
Senior Supervisor – Wheel Bay Workshop
- Qualification: High School Diploma (or equivalent)
- Experience: 6-8 years
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 24
Emirates airline
Operations Efficiency Controller
- Qualification: Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent)
- Experience: Passenger Handling 5+ Years
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 13
UX Design Manager
- Qualification: Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent)
- Experience: Minimum of 5 years of digital design experience for web and/or mobile in a consumer brand
- How to apply: Click here
- Last date to apply: May 22
Cabin Crew Opportunities
- Qualification: Minimum qualification is high school graduate (Grade 12)
- Experience: You need to be fluent in written and spoken English (the ability to speak another language is an advantage)
- How to apply: Click here
Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on flydubai and the Emirates website.