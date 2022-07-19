UAE jobs: US company Sonder Holdings is hiring; here’s how to apply

The US-headquartered hospitality company Sonder Holdings Inc. is hiring for multiple positions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Federico Sirimonia, general manager at Sonder in Dubai, said that the company intends to open a 401-unit property in Business Bay, Dubai, later this year. This will be the third property within its portfolio that will almost double the total units under management in Dubai and will be the largest in its global portfolio, reflecting the importance of the Dubai market.

“We have a number of open roles, and we’re always on the lookout for dynamic people to join our mission of revolutionising hospitality through design and technology. Since launching in Dubai in 2019, we’ve built a team of passionate and dedicated people who deliver an exceptional experience to our guests every day,” Federico Sirimonia was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Sonder Holdings offers serviced apartments for stays from one night to several months, catering to tourists, young families and all types of corporate travellers including digital nomads, whether they are in Dubai for a few days or for a period of weeks or months.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder operates in more than 35 cities across ten countries – seven of which are in EMEA – and has approximately 19,300 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2022.

Here are the job vacancy details

Hospitality Agent

Qualification/what they look for: Proficiency in languages other than English a plus

Experience: Previous experience working in hospitality, service, and/or customer experience

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai, UAE

How to Apply: Click here

Overnight Hospitality Agent

Qualification/what they look for: Proficiency in languages other than English a plus

Experience: Previous experience working in hospitality, service, and/or customer experience

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai, UAE

How to Apply: Click here

Housekeeping Lead /Assistant Manager

Qualification/what they look for: management Knowledge of cleaning and sanitation products, techniques and methods, and cleaning sensitive materials

Experience: Previous experience in a leadership role with a housekeeping department or similar operation especially in regard to personnel management

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai, UAE

How to Apply: Click here

Sales Coordinator, EMEA

Qualification/what they look for: Strong understanding of the hotel industry’s distribution and reservations landscape

Experience: Minimum 2+ years of customer facing experience in the hospitality or travel industry, preferably in the corporate sales space

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai, UAE