UAE: Kerala woman wins over Rs 44 crore in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of Dirham 22 million (Rs 44,73,52,598) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, February 3.

The winner of the draw Leena Jelal has bagged the mega prize after her ticket number 144387 was picked in the ‘Terrific 22 million series 236’.

Jalal, an HR professional from Trichur in Kerala works in Abu Dhabi. She would be sharing the prize money with ten of her friends.

“I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I am happy and grateful,” she told Khaleej Times.

Other winners

The other four winners also hail from India. The second prize money of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,36,291) went to Suraif Suru, while Siljohn Yohannan won the third prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,01,70,460), fourth prize money of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,84,501) went to Anzar Sukkariya Manzil, fifth prize money of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,33,800) went to Divya Abraham.

Among the other Big Ticket winners was Bangladeshi expat Nasir Uddin, whose ticket number 013887 won him a Range Rover Evoque.

Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the first prize, second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) and five other prizes on March 3.