UAE launches ‘Fast Track’ app to reduce airport entry time to 10 seconds

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has come up with a new technological concept the “UAE Fast Track” that will enable easy entry into airport terminals.

This innovative application from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, also known as ICP, transforms the experience of immigration for those arriving in the country.

The application provides an excellent technological solution that reduces the time taken to process the entries from several minutes to 10 seconds only.

Travellers can now pre-register their travel details and complete complex immigration procedures entirely through their smartphones which will reduce joining queues and manual document checks.

Key features of UAE fast track

The application traces the digital entry process which includes several sophisticated steps.

To use the app, the users need to download the application from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and complete registration that includes a scan of the passport, biometric facial recognition, and capture of the fingerprints.

The whole process is designed to be user-friendly and ensure that the user enters accurate personal and travel details.

Registration process

Travellers have to input their clear details such as the entry point, date of arrival and departure details appropriately.

The passport details must be photographed and captured with a smartphone camera. Additionally, the client has to complete a facial recognition process in front of the smartphone’s front camera.

Fingerprint scanning is done with the back camera with users required to scan both right and left-hand prints at the same time.

Benefits and efficiency

Instead of showing physical boarding passes or physical passports, visitors can pass through the immigration checkpoints at Zayed International Airport hassle-free if they register through the UAE Fast Track app before their arrival.

The digital solution not only increases the convenience of travellers but also minimizes time and time-bound human errors in immigration processes.

The ICP authorities stated that it is crucial to enter genuine personal details, stating that the use of false information may lead to legal issues.

This has a clear implication of the app upholding high levels of security as it seeks to provide a completely new and convenient experience of using digital solutions for international specialists.