UAE launches first AI-enabled honey testing lab

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched its first AI-enabled honey testing laboratory at the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

This state-of-the-art facility, Honey Quality Laboratory, has been set up by M42 and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) on Tuesday, July 2, to ensure the quality, safety and authenticity of honey products, setting new standards for the industry.

The laboratory tests honey products for contaminants, unique characteristics, and international standards, ensuring compliance with sugar content, moisture levels, and acidity, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It utilises advanced technology, proprietary data, and an AI-enhanced lab information management system for efficient, accurate testing of honey quality, including genetically modified organisms and adulteration detection.

Photo: WAM

Engineer Abdulla Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s Central (ADQCC), aims to support local producers and enhance Abu Dhabi honey’s global market positioning, contributing to the ADQCC’s goal of maintaining high quality and conformity standards.

Albarah Elkhani, Senior Vice President, Operations, M42, said, “By leveraging advanced technology and scalable capabilities, we are not only contributing to the local economy and national goals, but we’re also setting a benchmark for global applicability. M42 focuses on people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; prevention, not just treatment.”

He added, “Our ‘One Health’ approach highlights the vital connection between planet and human health. By ensuring high-quality standards in products like honey, we indirectly support biodiversity and look to safeguard the health of people, communities, and ecosystems alike.”