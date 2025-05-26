UAE launches new service to verify private sector workers’ academic degrees

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), on Monday, May 26, launched a digital service to verify the academic degrees of private sector employees.

This marks a major step towards building an integrated digital employment ecosystem in the UAE.

The service allows employers to electronically verify the authenticity of academic degrees issued both domestically and internationally. It applies to workers in the private sector with qualifications from outside the UAE, classified under skill levels 1 to 4 of the National Qualifications Framework, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It is available via MoHRE’s digital platforms—including its website and smart application—as well as through authorised business service centres across the country, in line with the terms outlined on the Ministry’s website.

In a future phase, it will also cover academic degrees issued within the UAE for the same skill levels.

The Academic Qualification Verification Project supports more reliable and efficient hiring by ensuring the accuracy of academic credentials through direct digital verification. It reduces paperwork, simplifies the process into a unified system with a one-time fee, and strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors. These improvements enhance labour market flexibility and operational efficiency.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary at MoHRE, said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance labour market performance and develop smart services for users.

Dr Mohammed Al Mualla, Undersecretary at MoHESR, added that the project boosts the speed, accuracy and reliability of qualification verification, helping economic sectors attract appropriately skilled talent and improve competitiveness.