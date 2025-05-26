Tresind Studio in Dubai becomes first Indian restaurant to earn three Michelin Stars

In a groundbreaking moment for global gastronomy, Tresind Studio in Dubai has become the first-ever Indian restaurant to be awarded the prestigious honour of three Michelin stars. The acclaimed fine-dining venue is led by Chef Himanshu Saini.

The award was recently announced at the Michelin Guide’s fourth annual ceremony held at Dubai’s Address Sky View Hotel, marking a significant milestone for Indian cuisine on the international stage.

Speaking about the win, Chef Himanshu Saini said, “We are deeply humbled to receive this extraordinary recognition. To be awarded three Michelin stars is a testament to our team’s unrelenting passion and belief in the power of storytelling through food. Our goal has always been to present Indian cuisine not just as nostalgic but as progressive and worthy of the world’s highest culinary accolades.”

The Michelin Guide celebrated the achievement in a post on Instagram, saying, “tresindstudio makes history by becoming the first Indian restaurant to earn 3 Stars, showcasing Chef Himanshu Saini’s deep knowledge of Indian cuisine with re-imagined and superbly crafted, eye-catching, and flavorsome creations.”

Commenting on the milestone, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said that the “time is right for the recognition of Indian food on the world stage.”

Watch the announcement video here

Tresind Studio is one of only two restaurants in Dubai with three Michelin stars; the other is FZN by Bjorn Frantzen. Jamavar, another prominent Indian restaurant in the city, earned a single Michelin star this year.

What Is a Michelin Star?

Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants offering exceptional cuisine, based on five core criteria:

Quality of ingredients Harmony of flavours Mastery of techniques Expression of the chef’s personality through the dishes Consistency across the menu and over time

About Tresind Studio

Tresind Studio offers a multi-course tasting menu highlighting seasonal ingredients and regional Indian flavours. Originally launched in 2018 as an experimental offshoot of Tresind, it now operates from an exclusive 20-seat rooftop location at The Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant received its second Michelin star in 2023.

It is part of the Passion F&B group, which also operates acclaimed concepts such as Avatara and Carnival by Tresind in the UAE and India.

Tresind Studio has earned several international accolades, including being ranked second in the Middle East and North Africa by the World’s 50 Best and consistently featuring among the Top 50 restaurants worldwide.