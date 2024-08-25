UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

The top leaders among Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the President of Uruguay on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Photo: Twitter

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The top royal leaders among Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the President of Uruguay on the occasion, WAM reported.

Pertinently, Uruguay Independence Day is a public holiday in the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. It is always celebrated on August 25th, and it marks Uruguay’s independence from Brazil in 1825.

