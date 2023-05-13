UAE leads in five labour market rankings across the globe

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has topped several global labour market indicators issued by institutions and organisations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The UAE ranked first in the world in the talent attractiveness index, according to the Global Prosperity Index 2023 issued by the UK’s Legatum Institute.
The UAE also led the world across several indices within the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, issued by Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
The UAE is also ranked second globally across five indices within the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022— the availability of specialized senior managers, employment rate, low unemployment, percentage of the expatriate workforce, and percentage of the workforce in the population.
“The UAE’s leadership across different international indices is result of our ongoing national efforts to modernise the legislative and legal system, deliver world-class infrastructure, and a resilient and robust economic environment to attract investments and talent from across the globe.”
“The new legislative package has significantly boosted the work environment and propelled the UAE’s journey towards improving its ranking across global competitiveness indices.”Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said.