UAE leads int’l child rescue operation: 165 saved, 188 arrested

The large-scale operation targets across 14 countries.

Published: 22nd September 2025 1:04 am IST
A young girl sits in front of a laptop, covering her face in distress, while numerous hands reach toward her from the darkness, symbolising online threats or cyberbullying.
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has led a major international crackdown on online child sexual exploitation, rescuing 165 children and arresting 188 suspects across 14 countries.

In a statement on X on Sunday,  September 21, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the UAE Ministry of Interior co-ordinated the effort with partner agencies across multiple regions.

Countries involved

The joint action brought together law enforcement from:

The operation achieved:

  • Dismantling of 28 criminal networks
  • Closure of online accounts used to target children
  • Deployment of cyber patrols across continents
  • Exchange of expertise to boost international co-operation

Sheikh Saif praised global partners for their commitment, stressing that protecting children demands collective and co-ordinated action.

