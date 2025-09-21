UAE leads int’l child rescue operation: 165 saved, 188 arrested

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has led a major international crackdown on online child sexual exploitation, rescuing 165 children and arresting 188 suspects across 14 countries.

In a statement on X on Sunday, September 21, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the UAE Ministry of Interior co-ordinated the effort with partner agencies across multiple regions.

Countries involved

The joint action brought together law enforcement from:

Russia

Indonesia

Belarus

Serbia

Colombia

Thailand

Nepal

Peru

Brazil

The Philippines

Kyrgyzstan

Ecuador

The Maldives

Uzbekistan

The operation achieved:

Dismantling of 28 criminal networks

Closure of online accounts used to target children

Deployment of cyber patrols across continents

Exchange of expertise to boost international co-operation

Sheikh Saif praised global partners for their commitment, stressing that protecting children demands collective and co-ordinated action.