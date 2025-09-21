UAE leads int’l child rescue operation: 165 saved, 188 arrested

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has led a major international crackdown on online child sexual exploitation, rescuing 165 children and arresting 188 suspects across 14 countries.
In a statement on X on Sunday, September 21, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the UAE Ministry of Interior co-ordinated the effort with partner agencies across multiple regions.
Countries involved
The joint action brought together law enforcement from:
- Russia
- Indonesia
- Belarus
- Serbia
- Colombia
- Thailand
- Nepal
- Peru
- Brazil
- The Philippines
- Kyrgyzstan
- Ecuador
- The Maldives
- Uzbekistan
The operation achieved:
- Dismantling of 28 criminal networks
- Closure of online accounts used to target children
- Deployment of cyber patrols across continents
- Exchange of expertise to boost international co-operation
Sheikh Saif praised global partners for their commitment, stressing that protecting children demands collective and co-ordinated action.