UAE lifts all COVID-19 related restrictions

Abu Dhabi: After more than 30 months of COVID-19 restrictions, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced the lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from 6 am on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The updated rules were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Sunday at a special media briefing on COVID-19 updates.

NCEMA announced the second phase of the easing of restrictions, after studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for COVID-19 cases.

The second phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions are

Al Hosn App

A green pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites

Al Hosn App use will be limited to proof of vaccination and test results inside and outside the country upon request

Wearing masks

Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities

Masks remain mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination

COVID-19 facilities

COVID-19 PCR testing and treatment health facilities will continue to operate per usual

Mosques and praying facilities

Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities

Sporting events and activities

Organizing bodies at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations, or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity

Isolation period

A five-days isolation period for those infected with COVID-19 will still be implemented.

#NCEMA: Today, we announce the lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to #COVID19.

— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2022

“Our solidarity over the past three years outlines the county’s interest in the health and safety of all community members, especially senior citizens, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases,” said the official spokesperson for National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri.

“Our efforts were realized thanks to the directives and vision of our wise leadership in dealing with the pandemic, as well as societal efforts and self-responsibility of each community member,” Al Dhaheri added.

#NCEMA: We commend your continued commitment in the next stage to preserve what has been achieved in the recovery period, as we're confident in society's awareness and self-responsibility after overcoming past difficulties with professionalism and efficiency.

— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 6, 2022

The first case of COVID-19 in the UAE was detected on January 29, 2020, and the first two deaths were confirmed on March 20, 2020.

On March 26, 2020, the UAE effectively shut its borders, suspending all inbound and outbound travel, and the first “lockdown” began a week later.

On September 26, it was announced that the UAE would lift mask-wearing rules. Face mask rules had been in effect for more than two and a half years.