UAE: LuLu Hypermarkets offer whopping discount on I-day by 16 Aug

Abu Dhabi: If you are a resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here is good news as Lulu Hypermarkets, owned by a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company offers exclusive discounts of up to 60 percent.

LuLu Hypermarkets has unveiled its latest campaign, “Celebration of India” to honour India’s 77th Independence Day, in which customers can avail the whopping discount. The offer is valid by August in-store and online at luluhypermarket.com

The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir inaugurated the celebration campaign in the presence of the LuLu group chairman, Yusuff Ali in Abu Dhabi on August 9.

The five Major categories from which customers can get discounts.

Electrifying discounts

if you are in search of advanced smartphones, high-definition television, powerful laptops or state-of-the-art home appliances, Lulu Hypermarket can provide you top brands with great discounts.

‘Meat’ me at LuLu

Meat has become a daily recipe now. Whether you are a steak lover or a dedicated seafood enthusiast LuLu Hypermarkets offers the freshest meats with a wide range of discount offers.

Bid farewell to cleaning blues

Avail incredible discounts on cleaning materials for the nome and laundry products.

The Lulu Hypermarket offers great discounts on hygiene products such as mops, brooms, and more.

Additionally, customers can also get laundry products like detergents, fabric softeners, and stain removers.

Dress up your family

Here is some great news for shopaholics as they can get captivated by irresistible offerings of stylish ethnic wear, bags and accessories with great discounts.

Extra discounts

With a great initiative, LuLu has decided to provide a “Happiness Card” to its loyal customers.

This programme has attracted many shoppers to get amazing deals and benefits.

As a Happiness member, customers will enjoy extra discounts on already fantastic deals. Double the happiness, double the savings!