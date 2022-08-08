UAE man fined Rs 2L for sending insulting voice note over WhatsApp

Abu Dhabi: A young man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been fined Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,16,462) for sending an insulting voice message to his workmate via WhatsApp, local media reported on Sunday.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the man to pay the amount of compensation to the plaintiff after being convicted of insulting and threatening his colleague in an audio message that violated the country’s Internet law.

According to the Khaleej Times report, the man in his twenties filed a lawsuit against his co-worker, asking him to pay Dirham 50,000 (Rs 10,82,296) as moral and psychological compensation for insulting, abusing and threatening him via WhatsApp voice messages.

It is reported that after considering the matter, the court decided to award the plaintiff a compensation of 10,000 dirhams for moral and psychological damages. The defendant was also required to pay the plaintiff’s legal expenses.