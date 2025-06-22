UAE mandates Arabic, Islamic and Social Studies for KG students in private schools

In a significant step to promote cultural identity and national values from an early age, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Education has introduced new mandatory guidelines requiring all private schools to teach Arabic Language, Islamic Studies, and Social Studies at the kindergarten (KG) level.

The directive, effective from the 2025/2026 academic year.

Also Read RTA to expand Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall metro station

As part of the directive:

Arabic Language

Must be taught daily for 200 minutes per week (equivalent to 40 minutes per day)

Instruction time will increase to 300 minutes per week (60 minutes per day) by the 2027/2028 academic year

Designed to strengthen language skills and foster early engagement with Emirati culture.

Islamic Studies

Required for Muslim students only

To be delivered for 90 minutes per week, structured as either:

Three 30-minute sessions, or Two 45-minute sessions.

Intended to reinforce religious understanding in accordance with national education goals.

Social Studies

Must cover themes such as family, UAE geography, local environment, and community awareness

Taught through a play-based, simplified approach, integrated into the school day both inside and outside the classroom

Focused on building a sense of identity and connection to the nation.

The Ministry said that the updated framework is intended to unify standards across private education and ensure consistent exposure to the country’s foundational values from the earliest stages of learning.