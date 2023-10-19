UAE: Massive changes made to visitor visa policy, check details

Jeddah: There are significant changes in visiting visa policy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting with the big decision of the administration to discontinue the popular 3-month visiting visa.

Now, visitors can enter the UAE on a 30 or 60-day visa, said Mohammed Masiuddin, managing director of Superjet Tours, a leading travel agency in Dubai that issues hundreds of visiting visas on a daily basis.

A native of Hyderabad, Masiuddin has said a three-month visa is no longer available. He also explained that these visas can be extended further by paying a fee of 900 Dirhams for 30 days.

This is applicable only to those coming through travel agencies or tourism companies.

“However, residents who are living in Dubai can sponsor their family members and friends for the 90-day visa,” Masiuddin added.

With economic and social ties stretching back decades, Indians have been the UAE’s biggest visitors in terms of numbers, followed by citizens of Saudi Arabia.

India retained its position as Dubai’s leading source market, with nearly fifty lakh Indian visitors in 2022, reaffirming the effectiveness of various innovative promotional activities launched by Dubai Tourism to lure visitors.