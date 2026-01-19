UAE Minister appointed to US Prez Trump’s ‘Gaza Board of Peace’

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy has been appointed a member of the ‘Gaza Board of Peace’ which is chaired by US President Donald Trump.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, apart from Hashimy, Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, will serve as a Council member and High Representative for Gaza.

The formation Gaza Board of Peace comes alongside the making of the a ‘Board of Peace’ that is to supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which has been under a fragile ceasefire since October.

The names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The “Board of Peace” for Gaza is touted as a “redevelopment” under Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the ‘conflict’, which is essentially the occupation of Gaza and Palestine by Israel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Trump had sent them a letter inviting them to become members of the Gaza board. The White House said the board comprises leaders with “experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy.”

“Each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation,” it added.

International Stabilisation Force

To establish “security and a durable terror-free environment”, Major General Jasper Jeffers, Commander of the US Special Operations Command Central, has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF).

He will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the White House said.

“The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan,” it said.

Trump has called on all parties to cooperate fully with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the Board of Peace, and the ISF to ensure swift implementation of the plan.

The NCAG has been described as a vital step in implementing Phase 2 of Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, a 20-point roadmap aimed at lasting peace, stability, reconstruction and prosperity in the region. According to the plan, if both sides agree, the “war will immediately end.”

Israeli forces will withdraw to an agreed-upon line to prepare for the release of hostages, while all military operations, including aerial and artillery strikes, will be suspended. Battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for a complete staged withdrawal.