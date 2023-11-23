UAE National Day: 3-day weekend announced for public sector

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a three-day weekend holiday for public sector employees for the upcoming UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations.
The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) said Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4 would be a holiday for the public sector.
The authority also said that public sector employees will be able to work from home on Friday, December 1.
On Wednesday, November 22, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that private sector workers will be granted paid public holidays on December 2 and 3.
National Day, which falls on December 2 every year, will be observed on Saturday this year.