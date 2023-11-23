UAE National Day: 3-day weekend announced for public sector

The public sector employees will be able to work from home on Friday, December 1.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2023 9:13 pm IST
UAE National Day: 3-day weekend announced for public sector
Photo: WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a three-day weekend holiday for public sector employees for the upcoming UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) said Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4 would be a holiday for the public sector.

Also Read
UAE announces National Day holidays for private sector employees

The authority also said that public sector employees will be able to work from home on Friday, December 1.

MS Education Academy

On Wednesday, November 22, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that private sector workers will be granted paid public holidays on December 2 and 3.

National Day, which falls on December 2 every year, will be observed on Saturday this year.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2023 9:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button