UAE National Day: 3-day weekend announced for public sector

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a three-day weekend holiday for public sector employees for the upcoming UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations.

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) said Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4 would be a holiday for the public sector.

The authority also said that public sector employees will be able to work from home on Friday, December 1.

The UAE Cabinet approves the National Day holiday for the federal government from 2 to 4 December, 2023. Federal Government employees to resume work on Tuesday, December 5th. Friday, December 1st will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities pic.twitter.com/F6Pn766gxS — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) November 23, 2023

On Wednesday, November 22, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that private sector workers will be granted paid public holidays on December 2 and 3.

National Day, which falls on December 2 every year, will be observed on Saturday this year.