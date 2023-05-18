UAE: Nepali expat wins Rs 2.4 cr in Mahzooz Draw

A 33-year-old Nepali who works as a machine operator in Abu Dhabi won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,24,97,598.61) in the latest Mahzooz Draw held on May 13.

Surya has been participating in the draw since September 2022 after learning about it on social media. He was at his work at the time when his name was announced as the first winner.

Surya said that he was totally unaware of his win until he checked his Mahzooz’s account.

Surya said that he will spend his money on his child’s education. He also intends to purchase a house for his mother in Nepal.

“Having moved to Abu Dhabi seven years ago, I have sent every dirham I earned to my family in Nepal, I was always worried about the future of my family. But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure that my future is filled with possibilities that were previously out of reach for me. I am extremely grateful,” Surya was quoted by Gulf News.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To date, Mahzooz has created 42 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.