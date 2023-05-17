UAE: Travel & tourism to create 7,000 jobs

UAE’s Travel and Tourism sector is likely to create jobs this year and is willing to hire around 7,000 people.

The sector is gearing up to expand its workforce for the third time in the industry and will touch the number of 758,000 employees, with airline companies in the lead followed by major hotel operators.

According to the president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Julia Simpson said that “The company is planning to formulate 6,900 jobs for 2023, and the sector is anticipated to hire 758,000 workers in different fields,” the Khaleej Times quoted.

She further said the rapid increase in travel and tourism spending investments in hotels, the government and the private sector has kept the job creation movement continuing.

Jobs will be created in every sector such as in hotels, aviation, airports, airlines, cruise lines, as well as OTAs (online travel agencies) and suppliers,” she said.

According to reports, the Travel and Tourism sector created a whopping 89,320 jobs last year. The global tourism body forecasted that the sector will also grow its GDP to Dh235.5 billion by 2033, which will give rapid rise to the UAE economy and represent 10.2 percent of the country’s economy.

Last year, Dubai garnered the title of number one rank among cities with the highest spending by international tourists, earning $29.4 billion.