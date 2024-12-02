UAE: Newborns including Indians make Eid Al Etihad extra special

At the stroke of midnight on Monday, December 2, some families in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi welcomed newborns on the occasion of the country’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

The arrival of the children at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) and Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi spread cheer among families and staff, making the celebrations even more vibrant.

Also Read Video: 60 Indians stranded at Kuwait airport for 13 hours after flight diversion

Newborns brings joy

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, baby boy Yousef made his arrival at exactly 12 am, weighing 2.70 kg. Talal Al Malagith and Khawla Mohamed Shukralla Abdulla, proud Emirati parents, were pleased to welcome their third child.

“The UAE holds a special place in our hearts every day, and now, with our little one sharing this significant day with the nation, it adds a unique joy to our celebrations each year,” the parents said. “We will cherish this beautiful memory for ever.”

Dr Hala Elsayed, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, said, “Moments like these, where a new life arrives on a day so deeply cherished by the nation, remind us of the unique joy and privilege of our work. Witnessing the happiness and pride on the faces of families as they welcome their little ones into the world fills our hearts with immense gratitude.”

At 12:05 am, Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi welcomed their first child, Shamma, at Burjeel Medical City, weighing 2.88 kg.

“We chose the name ‘Shamma’ for our first daughter because it holds special significance within the Emirati community. ‘Shamma Brothers,’ symbolizing prestige, pride, and resilience, are integral to our culture,” said Mohammed.

Baby girl Shamma

At 1 am, Bangladeshi parents AHM Ziauddin Chowdhury and Mosammat Farzana Yeasmin welcomed baby girl Maimona Chowdhury, weighing 2.7 kg. She is the couple’s third child.

“It’s a moment of double celebration for us to welcome her on Eid Al Etihad. We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” said the parents.

Baby Maimona Chowdhury

At 1.40 am, a baby boy was born to Indian parents Amardeep Shamrao Thorat and Asmita Amardeep Thorat, weighing 3.81 kg at birth. This is the couple’s third baby.

“Welcoming our little bundle of joy on Eid Al Etihad is truly a cherished moment for us. The UAE is where our hearts belong. This day has become even more special as we welcome our family’s newest addition. We are deeply grateful to the entire medical team for their immense support,” shared the delighted parents.