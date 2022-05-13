UAE: Nurses set two Guinness World Records in Abu Dhabi

On the occasion of World Nurses Day, observed on May 12, as many as 1,600 nurses set two Guinness World records in United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) capital city, Abu Dhabi.

The nurses who created the world record are employed with VPS Healthcare, the largest healthcare service in UAE. The event began with the nurses saying a prayer for Lezly Orine Ocampo, a frontline nurse who passed away in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Officials from the Guinness World Records, the global body governing record-breaking events were present at the event which saw the largest gathering of people dressed as nurses. “The first attempt is already an existing record with a minimum number of 691 nurses. The second one is a new record attempt that requires the minimum record of 250 people.”

“I have closely inspected the records and reviewed the evidence. I am happy to congratulate the nurses of VPS Healthcare for achieving the Guinness World Records titles. The recognition is a great way to honour the selfless services of nurses to society” Guinness World records Adjudicator, Kanzy El Defrawy was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

President of Business Development, VPS Healthcare, Omran Al Khoori expressed pleasure regarding the event and said, “International Nurses Day commemorates the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the occasion marks the invaluable contributions that nurses make to the world.”

“Setting two titles is a wonderful way to put the spotlight on our nurses and honour their tireless contributions towards the health and safety of our communities,” he added. It is to be noted that the nursing staff played a crucial role in the healthcare service throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.