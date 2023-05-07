UAE offer condolences to Prez of Rwanda over flood victims

Abu Dhabi: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, over the deadly floods that recently hit the country. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Rwandan President.

As per a report by Reuters, floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least 129 people in the African country.