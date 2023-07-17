UAE offers condolences over flood victims in South Korea

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in several deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

At least 39 people have died after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides, Al Jazeera reported.