Saudi Arabia invites entrepreneurs to join $500-billion NEOM

The announcement came during G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA) 2023 in New Delhi.

NEOM city

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation have invited young entrepreneurs to expand their businesses into the Kingdom and join NEOM — the Kingdom’s flagship 500-billion dollars smart city project, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The announcement came during the conclusion ceremony of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA) 2023 Summit in New Delhi, India, which ran from July 13 to July 15.

The head of the Saudi delegation, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, invited skilled individuals to join over 1,000 entrepreneurs in futuristic city NEOM project.

The Kingdom’s leaders engage in dialogue, sign memorandums of understanding, and promote investment opportunities for entrepreneurs.

About G20 YEA

The G20 YEA is an international network of almost 500,000 young entrepreneurs and the organisations that help them.

Each year, the alliance meets prior to the G20 Summit to “champion the importance of young entrepreneurs to the G20 member nations.”

This year, summit emphasizes sustainable trade, green energy transition, efficient economic practices.

